Sezzle eyes expansion plans in India

According to a Reuters report, the company launched a pilot last month to test its services. It is also in process to integrate with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a system that enables real-time transfers between participating banks.

The move comes at a time when Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in digital payments.

Sezzle offers interest-free loans to the customers for their purchases at online stores and select in-store locations. The loan approval is instant and individual credit scores are not affected unless the consumers opt for a credit building feature.

Currently, the service is available in the US and Canada.



