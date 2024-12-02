Through this partnership, Setplex will also be able to onboard new merchants and implement locally preferred payment methods in a speedy and efficient manner. Setplex specialises in highly scalable, low-latency IPTV/OTT solutions for video. The company’s goal is to deliver the best UI/UX across all its platforms, and its end-to-end video streaming and delivery platform allows broadcasters to build or upgrade to a state-of-the-art IPTV/OTT solution.

By tapping into Gr4vy’s capabilities, Setplex was able to enter new markets and implement locally preferred payment methods. The Gr4vy payment orchestration platform (POP) allowed Setplex to onboard a LATAM-based merchant and connect to an India-based gateway to speed up new merchant acquisition and sign new customers.

Gr4vy officials talked about their partnership with Setplex and emphasised the difficulties that companies face when they attempt to offer local payment methods, as data and privacy regulations can complicate their efforts. They also highlighted the importance of a payment infrastructure to overcome these difficulties, which is why they offer infrastructure-as-a-service over software-as-a-service to support merchants in their payment-implementation endeavours.

Setplex representatives revealed the company’s ambitions to expand to new regions given the future-proof nature of their IPTV/OTT solution. When it comes to their collaboration with Gr4vy, they mentioned how it helped them to implement locally preferred payment methods without coding, tight deadlines or months of negotiations with PSPs. Moreover, Gr4vy's POP allowed them to improve time to market and enrich their payment methods regardless of location.

Gr4vy’s partnership with Mythical Games

In March 2023, Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) was adopted by Mythical Games to ensure flexibility and various payment options at the checkout. Gr4vy's no-code platform was chosen for its multiple interfaces to PSPs, and ability to govern payment data and portability within a PCI1-certified agnostic vault.

The Mythical Platform controls transactions, payments, users, and blockchain inventories and serves as the founding technology for Mythical Games’ peer-to-peer Marketplace. The Marketplace unlocks the value of a player's monetary and time-based efforts by allowing buyers and sellers to exchange their digital assets in a secure and trustworthy environment.

By leveraging Gr4vy's platform, Mythical Games gained the ability to rapidly establish a line of direct communication with essential payment service providers around the globe without relying on internal resources. Users may use no-code tools to add, test, and deploy additional payment methods while still managing and tokenizing transaction data within Gr4vy's PCI1-certified agnostic vault.

