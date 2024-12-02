ServiceMaster selects WEX for suite of corporate payments solutions

Through this agreement, all corporate and participating franchise vehicles within ServiceMaster’s network brands including Terminix and Merry Maids will use WEX’s fleet, virtual and analytics solutions.

In addition, ServiceMaster will be leveraging WEX’s analytics platform to analyze large quantities of driver and vehicle data and better understand fleet activity. These analytic functionalities will allow ServiceMaster to identify and understand short- and long-term purchasing trends, review performance benchmarks and identify exceptions to fuel purchase policies.

WEX is a provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing 9 million vehicles and providing payment security and control across a spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners via its operations around the world, with offices in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore.