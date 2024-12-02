Serrala and Tink partner for PSD2 payments in Europe

Together, they enable billers to reach consumers via different channels to pay bills and reminders directly from their bank apps.

By combining Omnichannel Payment Requests from Serrala with Tink’s Payment Initiation Services (PIS), billers and consumers can now get the best of both worlds. An online experience for consumers, and possible benefits for billers: people can pay faster, the resulting SEPA Credit Transfers will automatically match. Consumers will also be able to schedule a payment at a future date, eliminating reminders.

With the combined solution, billers can redesign the customer journey for payment interactions through email, text messages, WhatsApp, portals, apps, and paper. This includes not just PIS, the mechanism to push the details of a requested payment into a consumer’s bank app for authorisation, but also the process to set up a direct debit mandate online.