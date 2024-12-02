Serbia: online banking penetration rate shows 5% - survey

3 out of 4 respondents from Serbia acquired their most recent banking product in the 2013 - 2014 interval. The most widely used banking service is the current account.

Among those involved in the survey, 57% have a feature phone, 37% have a smartphone, 9% have a tablet, 51% have a PC whereas 12% claim they have no internet connection.

More than half of those polled in Serbia make an online purchase at least once a year.

In 2010, the online banking penetration rate in the country pointed at 2%.