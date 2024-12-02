SEPAexpress partners with Volt

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration seeks to add additional Open Banking payments to the SEPAexpress product portfolio, alongside its already established Direct Debit offering.





Volt – SEPAexpress partnership details

Following this announcement, the Germany-based company and sister of Banking Circle was enabled to provide one-off account-to-account payments, of the likes of Request to Pay, to its payment service provider (PSP), corporate, and merchant customers across Europe, leveraging Volt’s real-time payments infrastructure connected to over 1,800 banks on the continent.

Volt’s connectivity, together with the payment initiation service this facilitates, brings forth benefits such as its ability to provide real-time reconciliations. Having payments tracked from the point of initiation to receipt, SEPAexpress customers are enabled with visibility over when an account-to-account payment settles in their account, who the initiator is, and whether it arrived through the SEPA credit transfer or SEPA instant credit transfer rails.











When commenting on the collaboration, Franz Guttenberger, CEO of SEPAexpress advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with Volt and providing customers with the Open Banking solution Request to Pay. Per their statement, being an increasingly convenient, fast, and secure payment option, it has the potential to replace card-based payments. The company has noticed a growing demand from its customer base for a full suite of account-to-account payment offerings, something that Volt is assisting in having delivered across Europe.

Adding on this, Thomas Pinter, Volt’s SVP of Sales said that they are partnering with a company that recognises the potential of account-to-account payments and look forward to collaborating with SEPAexpress and providing one-off payments to their customer base as an alternative to card payments.





SEPAexpress, Volt company strategy and offering

A B2B payment solution, SEPAexpress offers account-to-account payment methods of the likes of SEPA direct debit (SDD) and SEPA credit transfer (SCT) secured by in-house and Open Banking services for PSPs and merchants as a white-label option. The company looks to ensure simple and secure transaction processing through an extensive product portfolio for risk assessment, dynamic mandate management, and reconciliation.

A UK-based, global Open payments gateway founded in 2019, Volt builds the infrastructure for real-time, account-to-account payments, with its gateway enabling merchants and PSPs to process transactions in a secure manner between accounts held at over 5,000 banks in the UK, the EU, and Brazil, covering more than 6880 million accounts.

