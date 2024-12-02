SEPAexpress partners with Tink

Per the press release information, by partnering with Tink, SEPAexpress is enabled to provide both Open Banking data products and payment services to its clients throughout Europe, showcasing the value of leveraging several Tink solutions together.





SEPAexpress – Tink collaboration details

As detailed in the announcement, the German-based B2B payment solution is set to make use of Tink’s API to provide Pay by Bank for hassle-free in-app payments, simplifying the payment process to better the customer experience and optimise conversion. What is more, SEPAexpress has also integrated Tink’s Account Check and Balance Check services to help optimise its direct debit product and improve success rates.

Account Check works by verifying account ownership in an instant manner, using real-time data directly from a user’s bank accounts, thus helping minimise user error in setting up direct debits and significantly simplifying the user experience. Balance Check leverages up-to-date account data to verify the amount that a user has in their bank account in a matter of seconds. Per the press release, this can be used pre-purchase to check whether the funds are sufficient, or post-purchase to ensure there are sufficient funds prior to a monthly direct debit collection.











By making use of Tink’s pan-European connectivity, SEPAexpress is enabled to expand its Open Banking payments coverage across all 18 markets that Tink activates in. This is set to support merchants in doing business throughout multiple markets while remaining agile to offer individual solutions to their customers.

When commenting on the launch, Christoph Pichler, Chief Product Officer at SEPAexpress advised that they are looking forward to partnering with Tink, as the company is a ‘perfect fit’ for SEPAexpress, as their extensive European coverage for Open Banking services extends the company’s reach, particularly in the Nordic countries. Per their statement, leveraging Tink’s data and payment services helps the company minimise chargebacks for merchants and provide low-risk payments. Furthermore, they are enabled to provide instant payments that are processed in a matter of seconds, no matter the day of the year, with the spokesperson believing the partnership strengthens the company’s commitment to advance services and solutions.

Adding on this, Tom Pope, Head of Payments at Tink stated that working with SEPAexpress brings forth an opportunity to offer more merchants access to innovative payment solutions, with the partnership believed to showcase the power of unifying both data and payments services. The spokesperson said that Open Banking provides a multitude of benefits, such as simplified user experience, low transaction rates, and decreased fraud rates, further advising that the company’s aim is to be ‘the backbone’ of payments services providers across Europe, enabling inclusive and improved payments solutions.