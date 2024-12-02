Sentinels secures EUR 5.7 mln in seed funding





Sentinels will use this funding to further build out the product and expand its operations into the UK and beyond Europe, to North America, Latam and APAC. The funding round also included investment from several members of the early Adyen team. The startup has now raised a total of EUR 8.4 million to date.

Sentinels protects fintechs with an AI-powered transaction monitoring system, reducing repetitive tasks and workload, and is relied upon by the likes of online payments unicorn Mollie.