Sensibill, Leaders Credit Union to use digital receipt management

Sensibill is a provider of everyday financial tools and SKU-level insights that offer personalisation. The partnership can help members budget and track expenses, supporting the company’s goal of achieving financial wellness.

Leaders wants to equip their consumers and business members with the necessary tools to make smarter financial decisions from within the institution’s NCR-powered mobile banking app. Because of the solution’s range of use cases, the credit union plans to use the technology to engage with members and non-members alike, with both business and retail services in mind.

The Sensibill solution helps members better prepare for tax season by eliminating the need to use multiple products or manual processes to separate business and personal receipts. Instead, receipts are digitised and made exportable and searchable.