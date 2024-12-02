Sensibill launches its Invoice Extraction API





Sensibill’s invoice extraction solution enables small businesses to upload paper and digital invoices. The process is completely automated, helping small businesses like accounting firms reduce errors, costs, and time of manual entry. The proprietary optical character recognition (OCR) and sophisticated machine-learning (ML) technology also categorises, normalises, and structures all key invoice fields.

Sensibill’s solution is easy to integrate and developer-friendly, as financial services companies don’t need technical backgrounds or expertise to start extracting invoices within minutes.