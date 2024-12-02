Sensibill, Chase team up for digital receipt management

This partnership assists Chase customers to make returns, submit warranties and expenses, track spending, and manage their financial health. Thus, Sensibill’s digitised approach to receipt management will allow Chase’s customers to monitor spending and manage their purchases from within the Chase Mobile app.

Through a progressive rollout, Sensibill’s solution will be available within the Chase Mobile app to all of its 38 million active mobile users later in 2020. Chase is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toronto-based Sensibill provides financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data that helps banks and credit unions know and serve their customers. Sensibill has partnered with approximately 75 financial institutions across North America and the UK.