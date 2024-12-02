Sensedia launches Fintech API Accelerator Platform







Sensedia has launched its new Fintech API Accelerator Platform, allowing fintechs to rapidly scale their ecosystem strategy and incorporate AI products and Open Banking/Finance readiness into their services to drive revenue growth.

Fintech API Accelerator Platform offers everything a fintech needs to grow—Sensedia’s PCI-compliant platform, AI CoPilot, expert API services, a powerful Developer’s Portal, along with support for Open Banking compliance, and marketing.





Tackling Open Finance challenges

Open Finance offers fintechs opportunities, but they face growth and innovation roadblocks from regulatory and compliance uncertainty and resource constraints. Data aggregators may offer simple compliance, but fintechs managing multiple data sources, ecosystem integration, and scaling needs require robust solutions that extend beyond aggregation.

The Sensedia Fintech Accelerator allows fintechs to navigate regulatory challenges and avoid third-party strategies that push the compliance burden onto them. Fintechs can use the accelerator on its own or combine the platform with one or more aggregators. Sensedia, a global player in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, announced their platform’s launch as a cost-efficient solution that provides full API control, scalability, and adaptability to evolving standards.

Sensedia’s officials explained that their Fintech API Accelerator Platform is designed to simplify complex business requirements. One of the most challenging problems for fintechs is the friction to integrate with financial ecosystems to deliver innovative products and services. The Fintech API Accelerator Platform allows fintechs to manage integration issues and enable rapid scaling. The platform also makes it easier to comply with changing regulations, such as the CFPB’s 1033 rule’s new Open Finance data requirements, enabling fintechs to become efficient data recipients or providers in the expanding Open Banking ecosystem.

The CFPB's proposed rule on data sharing with financial customers would require banks, credit unions, large technology firms, and fintechs to comply, including companies like PayPal, Apple, and Google that offer digital wallets or handle over five million transactions annually. While these new regulations present challenges, companies that adapt and innovate in response could benefit from the expansion of Open Banking and Open Data. Those not embracing compliance and Open Finance risk falling behind in the evolving financial landscape.