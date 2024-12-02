Sensedia introduces API solution to AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with software listings from independent software vendors. Sensedia's Open Finance Solution allows businesses to simplify and accelerate the integration of an API strategy for compliant and securely connected financial services. AWS customers will now have access to this out-of-the-box solution directly in AWS Marketplace.

Sensedia's Open Finance Solution includes consent management and centralised configuration built upon FDX standards. The solution also includes Ignition, expert services and a playbook to configure and rapidly adopt the FDX API technical standards. According to the co-founder and chief of growth at Sensedia, making the solution available in AWS Marketplace is a good opportunity for the company and its customers from North America. As the continent continues to towards a more open financial ecosystem, Sensedia’s solution reportedly allows customers to integrate apps.

According to the company, Sensedia's solution diﬀers from other solutions that rely on a lightweight API and manage the data through a screen scrape approach, open with bundled API and consent and governance platforms pulled together through multiple providers. The Sensedia Open Finance Solution is an API solution designed to manage data flow securely between applications and databases. The North American model oﬀers a single-solution enterprise-grade API platform with built-in consent management and governance. Thirty global Open Finance customers worked with Sensedia to develop the solution, the company states.

Sensedia declared that its Open Finance API Solution oﬀers:

Adaptive governance through FDX specification and consent security

Authentication and authorisation that follows FDX patterns

Access to API management built for FDX patterns

Developers can use Sensedia Open Finance Solution to:

Build custom dashboards to provide information on use, behaviours, and traﬀic

Manage and track changes and releases

Observe and control their APIs through a single solution

Among the global brands supported by Sensedia with API expertise, tools and strategies, the company mentions Zurich Insurance, Honda, Electrolux, HSBC, Mag (a subsidiary of Transamerica), Banco Original, Starbucks, HDI, C&A, BRF, Cinemark, Essilor, and Natura/Avon.

More about Sensedia

The company has been in the API integration field since 2007. Companies around the world partner with Sensedia for their API management platforms, adaptive governance, events hubs, service mesh, cloud connectors, and strategic professional services. Sensedia oﬀers five global solutions - BR Open Banking, PSD2, Sensedia Open Finance Solution, BR Open Insurance, and a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) solution. The company recently expanded to the United States, with a presence in Miami. Headquartered in Brazil, Sensedia's global presence also includes oﬀices in the UK, Mexico, and Colombia.

In November 2021, US-based Financial Data Exchange (FDX) has welcomed 26 new members since May 2021, bringing its total membership to 208 organisations. Sensedia was one of the new joiners at the time.

In August 2022, Sensedia expanded to the Mexican market with the aim of becoming a key ally of medium and large companies in the country on their way to digital evolution.

In an exclusive article for The Paypers, Marcilio Oliveira from Sensedia explains how adding new components to existing legacy systems can help businesses connect to new ecosystems.