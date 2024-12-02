Senior care provider selects DataServ for SaaS purchase-to-pay automation

DataServ’s SaaS purchase-to-pay automation solution includes digital mailroom services, with optical character recognition and automated workflow for non-purchase order (PO) invoices, as well as AutoVouch for touchless invoice processing for invoices generated through a PO.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In recent news, Clayco has selected DataServ to automate and streamline their accounts payable (AP) process.