Seng Bank introduces 'Harp WhatsApp' feature





The chat feature aims to provide a direct connection to the company’s retail virtual assistant, Haro. It can be used by Hang Seng’s clients to get up-to-date information about the bank’s services, answer common questions about the bank and provide directions to Hang Seng’s nearest branch and ATM locations.

The service can also help with credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, insurance products and various special offers. Additionally, customers can ask Haro to provide regular foreign exchange or market outlook updates and reports through WhatsApp.

‘Haro WhatsApp’ can understand natural languages and it can simulate human-like contextual conversations. For the moment, Haro can speak and understand English, Chinese, and Cantonese. It can also understand a mix of English and Chinese, which is a common way of communicating in Hong Kong.

The Haro chatbot feature is a part of Hang Seng’s digital banking strategy and initiatives.