Sella launches Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator for finance

Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator is the international incubation programme promoted by Sella and implemented by its Venture Incubator dpixel with the support of the Fintech District, which aims to support the initial phase (pre-seed) of startups, researchers, entrepreneurial teams, university spin-offs, companies, and innovative projects in the field of artificial intelligence applied to finance.











Detailing the programme

Artificial Intelligence Business Incubator is a one-of-a-kind programme. In addition to the incubation process - with its one-to-one mentoring cycle and masterclasses for business consolidation - it will offer the opportunity to develop the selected projects within Banca Sella and together with the Group companies most in line with the solutions identified, providing innovative tools and networking in order to increase market opportunities.

The programme will also allow access to the skills and support of professionals, entrepreneurs, and founders belonging to Fintech District, the open ecosystem that promotes and guides innovation within the Italian fintech community.





Areas and projects

The aim of the programme is to research Italian and international projects that develop solutions applicable to banking and financial processes and products, based on technologies such as deep learning, machine learning, generative models, and synthetic data. These include financial prediction, automated coding, predictive analytics, document processing, custom finance, direct lending, market research, compliance and fraud detection, and credit scoring, among others.





How will it take place?

The initiative is divided into 4 phases into a period of 7 months. The first involves the collection of the applications followed by the scouting and selection phase, during which a committee composed of experts from dpixel, Banca Sella, and the Fintech District, will select the 10 projects that will access the incubation programme. The third phase is the so-called ‘sprint period’ which consists of participation in masterclasses, individual mentorship sessions, and technical advice. During the ‘demo day’, the presentation and entry of the 10 projects into the Sella Group's innovation ecosystem is scheduled for November 2023, with the possibility of access to vertical communities, investments, acceleration programmes, investor days, and matchmaking with companies.