The new payment capability will support Seedrs’ efforts to make it easier and faster for retail investors to invest in innovative, fast-growth European businesses. The integration of Form3 will provide Seedrs’ users with real-time payments for account funding – the next step in its business development.

The new collaboration is underpinned by Form3’s cloud-API technology and LHV UK’s banking infrastructure and regulatory expertise to provide Seedrs with real-time payments for account funding and reconciliation services, safely adhering to banking regulations. This will benefit Seedrs’ businesses and the investors who support them.

