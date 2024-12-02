SeeDCash partners with Nordigen





SeeDCash is an analytical system for managing and predicting business’ liquidity and finances. The application includes custom payment and transaction categories, automated daily treasury processes, custom collection and payment alerts, treasury diagnoses, and forecasting software.

SeeDCash has turned to Nordigen for connections to banks, allowing their customers to link their business accounts directly to the platform. The integration ensures that data supplied to the platform is always up-to-date and financial decisions can be made based on only relevant data.

Nordigen is an Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by The Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.