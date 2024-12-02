SeedBlink expands in DACH

Prior to the announcement, the fintech has already contributed to the DACH ecosystem as it provided over EUR 1.3 million. As per the press release, among the companies in its portfolio are MK2 Biotechnologie and MedTech BrainHero, a German startup that aims to help children with ADHD and with Autism Spectrum Disease. Some of the other fintechs the platform provided funding for are Fretello, the Austrian education technology company for guitar learning, Swisspod, a Swiss-based fintech building a high-speed ground transportation infrastructure, and Tripmakery, a travel startup that facilitates bookings for large groups.

The investment platform has recently launched a new round of funding for Nuumi, a Germany-based health tech fintech striving to heal addictive behaviours. What is more, the company will soon launch a similar round for another Germany-based fintech, SmartNanotubes, which has developed the world’s first gas detector chip for broad consumer use.

SeedBlink’s entry into DACH will be orchestrated by Eric Bartha, the company’s s Head of Investment Management. As stated in the official release, part of his role will focus on identifying driven entrepreneurs interested in adding a European community of investors to their venture capital journey. Moreover, he will be responsible for networking with local partners as well as with family offices.

As outlined in the official statement, the investment platform’s goal is to co-invest over EUR 1.5 million in 8 startups by the end of 2023. In 2024, SeedBlink plans on doubling these volumes.

Until this moment, via its network of high-net-worth individuals and individual investors, SeedBlink has invested over EUR 200 million into tech startups all over Europe. Moreover, the platform represents over 86 countries, features more than 72,100 investors, and has around EUR 530 million in assets.

These figures signal a significant growth of the company, as one year ago, in 2022, it had raised around EUR 37.8 million for its then 56 startups.





SeedBlink’s strategy and previous fundings

Since its launch in early 2020, SeedBlink’s mission revolved around the goal of strengthening equity ownership and unlocking opportunities for wealth creation whilst financing technology companies.

Through its solution, SeedBlink leverages its data-driven digital platform, its ecosystem of business angels, and venture capital companies to build an investment infrastructure open to both individuals and institutions.