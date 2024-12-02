Securely Group launches first AI financial agent companion

The non-profit initiative is designed to empower individuals who face barriers managing and understanding daily financial tasks, aiming to enhance financial literacy across the world.

Neuro will be provided free of charge to users worldwide and is set to deliver transformative support for users in their daily financial tasks.





What is Neuro?

The new product, Neuro, was designed as a personalised AI agent with the ability to listen, speak, teach, and adapt to each user’s unique cognitive needs. The virtual companion offers judgement-free assistance and supportive learning specifically tailored to each user, and will be capable of simplifying daily tasks, including counting money, managing basic transactions, or understanding currency values.

At the same time, Neuro can guide users throughout daily financial decisions by leveraging real-time conversations.

The new AI-first product is specifically designed to empower people with cognitive disabilities, development delays, acquired brain injuries, elderly users with cognitive decline, as well as neurodivergent individuals. These groups often face challenges when it comes to performing daily financial activities, and the inclusive tool Neuro aims to help them unlock financial autonomy, independence, and confidence.

Securely Group will licence its key innovations, including the patented Personal Virtual Data Network (PVDN) tech, ensuring users’ financial interactions and personal data will remain private, secure, and far from external threats.





The hyperpersonalisation era

Securely’s new solution is in line with the current fintech trend of hypersonalisation, where clients receive tailored products and services according to their specific needs. Simultaneously, Neuro leverages the new trend of Agentic AI, creating the first digital friend designed to meet the needs of vulnerable groups of people who struggle with financial literacy.

The company invites all industry leaders, big tech innovators, and philanthropic organisations to partner and provide the necessary support for the Neuro app to remain free of charge and reach the people in need globally, bridging cognitive gaps toward financial self-reliance.





About Securely Group

Securely provides innovative fintech, paytech, and zero trust solutions built on advanced identity technologies. From social media platforms to banks, central governments, and issuers (Visa, Mastercard), the company aims to proactively combat fraud and scams on digital platforms through robust customer authentication and identity verification companies.

The Australia-based fintech recently received the Best Startup Innovation Award from MPE Berlin 2025 and was also awarded with the Innovator of the Year distinction at the US Fintech Awards 2024.