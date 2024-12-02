Secure Trust Bank Group launches new savings app



According to the official announcement, the app is set to enable Secure Trust Bank Group (STBG) customers to view their balances, interest rates, statements, and recent transactions. Moreover, customers would also be able to manage funds in the account subject to terms and conditions.











Should the customers have any queries or concerns, they can also make use of the app to send secure messages to the STBG Savings customer service team. The announcement also states that the app does not currently offer customers the option to apply for new products, however, this can be done via Internet Banking and once open, the products can be managed from the app. Secure Trust Bank Group states that it continues to look for opportunities to enhance the capability of the app.





The launch of the app comes at a time when STBG is offering savers highly competitive interest rates across its range of savings accounts.





Officials from the bank stated that they want customers to take advantage of competitively priced rates as well as deliver innovative solutions which will benefit new and existing customers. The new savings app is a useful app which is intended to allow our customers to access their savings in real-time, giving them control of their finances.





About Secure Trust Bank Group