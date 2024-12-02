



This rule aims to improve security and privacy standards across the financial sector, ensuring consumer rights by allowing individuals greater control over sharing their financial data. For data providers and recipients, the regulation is expected to drive technological advancements and new standards to meet the evolving needs of consumers who increasingly manage their finances through digital applications and services.





Implications and preparations for Section 1033 compliance

Section 1033 is expected to mandate that data providers make consumer-directed data available through secure APIs. This requirement is anticipated to align with Financial Data Exchange (FDX) standards, simplifying the technical aspects of API implementation for organisations of all sizes. The regulation will also require data providers to maintain authorisation records and provide consumers with options to revoke data-sharing authorisations, enhancing transparency and control over personal financial data.











As more consumers manage their financial lives online, secure connectivity has become crucial. According to the Harris Poll’s Fintech Effect report, 80% of Americans prioritise the ability to connect their bank accounts to digital financial services. Open Banking capabilities, as promoted by Section 1033, can reinforce primary account usage, leading to increased customer engagement.

The regulation will drive the need for data providers to develop and maintain secure APIs. This will enable consumers to link their accounts to various apps and services, supporting the growing demand for digital financial management tools. Additionally, data providers will need to adopt new standards and technologies to comply with the upcoming rule, fostering innovation and improving service offerings.

To manage third-party onboarding, Section 1033 will require third parties such as digital finance apps to provide evidence of adequate data security. This will ensure that consumer data is shared only with trusted and vetted applications, reinforcing the overall security of the financial ecosystem.





Preparing for a Post-1033 financial landscape

As organisations across the financial sector are preparing for the transition to a post-1033 regulatory environment, it involves aligning with industry standards such as FDX, enhancing API connectivity, and improving transparency in data-sharing practices. The anticipated rule is expected to better the integration process for data providers, allowing for more efficient and secure consumer data management.

As the release of Section 1033 approaches, financial institutions and fintechs are encouraged to stay informed about the compliance requirements and timelines. Continuous updates and guidance will be essential to ensure that organisations can navigate the new regulatory landscape effectively and continue delivering secure and enhanced financial experiences for consumers.





Current Open Banking practices in the US

In the US, Open Banking practices are currently characterised by voluntary data-sharing agreements and the increasing adoption of APIs by financial institutions. Unlike in some other regions where Open Banking is mandated by regulation, US banks and fintech companies have largely been driven by market demand and competitive pressures to offer data-sharing capabilities.

Financial institutions have begun to implement APIs to enable secure, efficient data exchanges, facilitating the integration of their services with third-party applications. These APIs allow consumers to connect their bank accounts with various digital financial services, such as budgeting tools, payment apps, and investment platforms. Therefore, as Section 1033 aims to standardise these practices, it is expected to bring more uniformity, security, and consumer control to the Open Banking landscape in the US.