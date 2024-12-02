SEBA Bank to offer asset securitisation on the public Corda Network using DASL

This partnership allows SEBA Bank to offer institutional clients the possibility to issue and invest in Digital Securities representing financial instruments on the public Corda Network. DASL’s digital securities offering includes issuance, transfer, portfolio management, asset servicing, and clearing and settlement enabled by cutting edge Distributed Ledger Technology.

SEBA Bank will offer primary asset tokenization and distribution using DASL, as a complement to SEBA’s Custody, Asset Management, and Trading product. SEBA will create a wallet for onboarded custody customers, issue digital securities, and distribute them to wealth management and other investor networks.

According to the official press release, this cooperation paves the way for further exciting product generation and liquidity creation over time, where DASL will support SEBA Bank’s strategy to be a partner to institutions.