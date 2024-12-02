SEBA Bank raises USD 120 mln in Series C

The round was co-led by Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital, as well as DeFi Technologies, a NEO listed player in decentralised finance. Alameda Research, a global cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, as well as core partner of FTX, also participated in the round.

SEBA Bank said that this funding round will accelerate the growth that it has achieved over the past year. The firm is currently supporting 25+ markets globally, having strengthened its presence in APAC earlier this year, along with other priority markets in the Middle East including a dedicated office in Abu Dhabi.