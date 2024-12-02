SEBA Bank expands its crypto offering into DeFi

With these new tokens the bank is entering into the DeFi world, supporting the tokens of the most important DeFi protocols available on the market. SEBA Bank´s clients will be able to benefit from these new tokens in all services including investment solutions, custody, and trading.

SEBA Bank´s offering is supported by SEBA Research, providing analytics, insights, and access to this new asset class. SEBA Research unit applies the highest standards and complies with the Swiss Bankers Association research guidelines. Digital assets are selected according to a rigorous process combining quantitative metrics and in-depth qualitative analysis. The value accrual mechanism, tokenomics, and the underlying protocol play a central role in this process.

The expanded array of coins and tokens will also be available across SEBA Bank’s investment solutions, including tailor-made and actively managed client portfolios in the framework of individualised discretionary mandates.