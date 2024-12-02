SEB launches BaaS platform

With its new BaaS offering, SEBx, the Swedish bank says it is looking to establish itself as a leader in the embedded finance market. SEBx is built on top of SEB’s banking license, which allows the company to be a complete provider of financial services.

The first client on SEB’s cloud-based platform is Humla, a fintech startup that is part of the Axel Johnson Group. Humla says it will work with SEBx to add to its payment and loyalty offerings within the retail space.