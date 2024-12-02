Seaya Ventures, Cathay Innovation announce USD 125 mln fund to invest in Latin America's startups

Based out of Mexico City, the Seaya Cathay Latam Fund aims to be the direct link for local, purpose-driven entrepreneurs to the worldwide resources needed to build and scale resilient businesses leading markets on the regional or global stage.

The new fund invests in transformative technology companies focusing on Series A and B with reserves for follow-on rounds. It also embeds sustainability into the investment cycle to give startups the tools to grow responsibly while maximizing impact. This includes consumer and enterprise startups in fintech and proptech to mobility, healthtech, food, agriculture, cybersecurity and more. In September, the team made its first investment in Chilean fintech Xepelin's USD 230 million round. Other previous investments in the region include Mexico's Kueski and Lana, Brazil's Facily and alt.bank, Colombia's RobinFood and Chile's Fracttal.

The news follows April's formal partnership announcement, which brought together both firm's expansive investment platforms, combining Seeya's local edge, and Cathay's corporate ecosystem of investors and strategic partners covering Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America. By fusing local expertise with a global platform under a single fund, Latam startups can gain unique value beyond capital with access to deep, multi-sector insights along with potential corporate partners or customers to fuel business development and activate growth.