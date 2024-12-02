SeABank and Visa partner to accelerate digital payments

This collaboration seeks to facilitate SeABank in providing solutions, enhancing data capacity, and expertise to explore new opportunities, thereby expediting the bank's payment services development strategy.











Visa and SeABank pursue digital payment promotion via 5 pillars

These 5 pillars include: improving customer experience journey on digital platforms, improving card products and services, optimising the card service ecosystem on digital platforms, increasing efficiency and creativity in marketing and communication activities, and augmenting risk and fraud management in card issuance and payment.

Officials from Visa said they are happy to cooperate with SeABank in actualising their commitment of enhancing Vietnam's digital payment ecosystem. Partnerships are the key in their journey of supporting banks in improving customer experience and strengthening risk management capacity. Visa is committed to partnering with SeABank to obtain the Bank's long-term goals and make further achievements.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from SeABank said that as part of their Digital Convergence strategy, SeABank always prioritises digitalisation of products, services, and operations. With the partnership of Visa in the recent years, SeABank has made significant changes in card services and forming increasing impression on customers. The expanded cooperation with Visa acts as a premise for SeABank to further enhance efficiency and operational safety, improve customer experience of card products and services on digital platforms.

With the support of Visa, SeABank has launched various new card lines including: Signature, SeATravel, SeALady, SeAEasy, SeAGolf, and BRG Elite with different privileges tailored for each segments. The bank's total card transaction revenue has grown steadily over the years, reaching an annual average growth rate of approximately 125%, as per the press release.