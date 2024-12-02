SDK.finance announces 1-year payment deferral for fintech software

The initiative aims to help the society minimize the negative economic impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

SDK.finance is announcing free access to the core technology for 1 year. They offer all financial institutions with a valid license in the EU and UK to acquire our software without any leasing payments for the next year.

At the end of this grace period, a client can decide to rent the software or purchase it with the source code.The company will still charge for the additional software development and the cost of servers. This offer is valid until the end of 2020 only.