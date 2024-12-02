SDK.finance and Salt Edge hasten Open Banking solutions delivery

In the pursuit of enabling businesses of all sizes to build innovative financial products since 2013, SDK.finance offers a pre-built ledger-based solution serving as a foundation for various fintech products, including digital wallets, neobanks, payment apps, crypto-to-fiat solutions, and money transfer systems.











Offering easy access to account information

SDK.finance will use Salt Edge’s Partner Programme for account information and payment initiation services to revolutionise the fintech sector by offering cost-effective and streamlined solutions to the EU market.

By leveraging Salt Edge’s Partner API, SDK.finance enables its customers without an Account Information Service Provider (AISP) licence to access bank account information easily, bypassing complex regulatory barriers. Moreover, SDK.finance customers developing digital wallets or neobank products can easily provide cost-efficient payment initiation services, including account top-ups, without needing to connect with each bank individually. This ensures a fast, secure, and seamless user experience.





Augmenting financial inclusion in unbanked regions

SDK.finance is also committed to bringing financial inclusion closer to unbanked countries, encouraging businesses to build innovative products that will reach underserved populations globally. By providing a foundation for accessible financial services in unbanked countries, SDK.finance can be a valuable tool in improving the lives of people and communities within these regions.

Officials from SDK.finance explained that they empower businesses to build the next generation of financial products, bypassing the backend development grind. By integrating Salt Edge’s extensive network and expertise, they’re unlocking access to Open Banking for their customers, a feature that’s become a hot topic in their requests. This will allow their customers to offer their end users a rich and convenient Open Banking experience, ultimately accelerating financial inclusion and innovation within the industry.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Salt Edge said their mission is to enable fintechs and other businesses to integrate digital financial services into their offerings with minimum efforts from their side and in compliance with Open Banking regulatory requirements. The partnership with SDK.finance allows them to assist all-sized businesses in enhancing their products with robust Open Banking solutions, ensuring they remain competitive in a dynamic economy.