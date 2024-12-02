Scroll Finance and Modulr partners





The partnership will enable Scroll to accelerate its mission to disrupt the homeowner financing sector in the UK. Scroll aims to bring the flexibility, speed, and convenience of unsecured lending to homeowner financing. Through its home equity loan and home equity line of credit (HELOC) products, Scroll enables UK homeowners to unlock equity in their homes to fund home improvement, green upgrades, debt consolidation, and investment property purchase. Its solution delivers a real-time decision and a funding within a few days compared to the several weeks process for traditional lenders.

Scroll has built a proprietary lending platform which orchestrates technological solutions with deep and data rich third party integrations. Scroll’s cloud-native architecture ensures an intuitive and responsive journey for their customers and brokers. Scroll’s innovative platform automates underwriting, legal and payment processes, ensuring the customer can make the critical decisions to go ahead with a home improvement or a property purchase knowing financing is secured.

Modulr has long targeted the hidden inefficiencies within the UK’s payments infrastructure and has been offering businesses like Scroll a digital alternative to costly and ill-equipped payment services from a bank since inception in 2016. Specifically, Modulr provides Scroll with GBP account infrastructure and Direct Debit functionality to collect repayments from customers.

Both companies are products of the fintech revolution and their partnership is a good example of how UK businesses can deliver greater value to consumers by partnering with financial technology companies like Modulr to boost efficiency.