ScotPac and Trade Ledger partner for business lending

ScotPac is using Trade Ledger’s data-driven lending platform to unlock different types of working capital and business lending products for SMEs who cannot always easily access finance. The Trade Ledger platform was piloted on ScotPac’s asset finance offering.

Trade Ledger is a Sydney start-up that now has more than 130 staff mainly in the UK and Australia. The Trade Ledger partnership will digitise the front door to every channel and product for ScotPac, with secure digital processes that don’t hold business owners back when they are looking for funding, as representatives said.