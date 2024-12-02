ScotPac and Ebury partner to help Australian businesses expand globally

ScotPac, a prominent financial solutions provider for Australian and New Zealand SMEs, has experienced over 80% lending growth since 2021, supported by substantial investments in technology. Ebury, on the other hand, operates a global trade platform, offering financial services to over 50,000 clients globally, facilitating over one million cross-border payments in 2022.











Combining trade with working capital solutions and global payment expertise

The collaboration will provide clients of both businesses with ready access to ScotPac’s working capital solutions, and Ebury’s global expertise in foreign exchange and cross-border payments. For companies of any size or location, the technology-backed platforms operated by ScotPac and Ebury will make doing business with international customers as simple as dealing with local trade partners.

The partnership will more closely align ScotPac’s working capital solutions with Ebury’s currency exchange and international payment services and offer significant advantage for any businesses involved in international trade.

Key benefits include:

Expert insights and capabilities: Easy access to a broader range of expertise and trusted insights for companies navigating the complexities of international trade;

Simplified Transactions: Streamlined transactions that allow businesses to handle both trade finance and currency exchange needs in a more cohesive and efficient manner, reducing the administration time required;

Improved Cash Flow Management: Integrated solutions can help to smooth cash flow impacts by providing options that align with payment times and trade cycles and help to mitigate foreign exchange risks.

Representatives from ScotPac express their satisfaction in collaborating with Ebury to enhance a comprehensive, holistic, and technologically advanced solution for their trade finance clients. For SMEs aiming to expand globally, having dependable foreign exchange and payment insights is crucial. The integration of Ebury's services with ScotPac's flexible trade finance products will assist clients in entering new markets, establishing international operations, and conducting business globally. This collaboration is expected to afford clients more time to concentrate on the growth of their businesses.

Also commenting on the collaboration, officials from Ebury expressed enthusiasm about working alongside ScotPac to broaden options for their customers. Both companies bring a unique blend of products, advanced technology, and enhanced service to the table. Given their customer-centric approach, they sought a partner capable of delivering an improved offering for their customers. Leveraging ScotPac's 35-year track record in supporting SMEs and the comprehensive range of complementary lending products, the partnership is poised to bring tangible benefits to customers.