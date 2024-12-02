Scotiabank selects Ivalua for global supplier risk, procurement platform

Prior to signing with Ivalua, Scotiabank’s strategic and transactional procurement processes were managed via multiple systems resulting in efficiency challenges with limited visibility across source-to-pay processes.

Scotiabank will use Ivalua globally to automate and support the following processes: all elements of Scotiabank’s source-to-pay process, spend analysis, services procurement, expense management, vendor risk management, procurement portfolio management.

Founded in 2000, Ivalua is a global vendor in SaaS spend management software. Ivalua is used by procurement and finance for all supplier interactions including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure-to-pay, invoice automation and analytics.

Scotiabank is a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The bank provides a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking.

