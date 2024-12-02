Scotiabank partners with J.P. Morgan Chase

As per the press release information, the extension of the long-standing strategic agreement seeks to provide best-in-class merchant service solutions to Canadian small business owners, and commercial and corporate clients from ‘coast-to-coast-to-coast’.





Scotiabank – J.P. Morgan Chase partnership details

Through this collaboration, Scotiabank and Chase are set to provide merchant clients with access to a secure and reliable payments platform that, at present, processes more than USD 2 trillion in annual global processing volumes. The announcement highlights that the offering is designed to enable Canada-based businesses to save time, money, and effort with competitive rates, 24/7/365 live bilingual merchant support, as well as end-to-end merchant account services.

More to this point, Scotiabank representatives advised that Scotiabank and Chase have partnered to offer Canadian businesses an integrated and scalable payment experience, ranging from payment processing and cash management services, to support them in the expedited shift towards online commerce. Per their statement, together, the two enterprises are committed to investing in additional capabilities to further enable and support Canadian businesses.











Also adding on this, J.P. Morgan Payments company officials said that by combining the strengths of Scotiabank and J.P. Morgan alike, they are provided with the opportunity to help transform the way in which Canadians manage their businesses, making it increasingly convenient, accessible, and tailored to their individual needs. The spokesperson further advised that they are set to be enabled to deliver a simplified banking experience, one in which Scotiabank’s local expertise and JPMorgan’s global innovation work together.

What is more, the Scotiabank and Chase offering is specifically designed to meet and address the needs of the merchant services market in Canada. The collaboration looks to further the way in providing reliability and trust with advanced security for all merchants through means of innovation and a compelling ecosystem of value-added services, risk management controls, as well as improved client experience for Canadian businesses.

As Scotiabank and Chase Payment Solutions have a common commitment to putting customers first, together, they seek to bring comprehensive banking and merchant services to Canadian businesses. A global company activating within the payment solutions industry, J.P. Morgan Payments is processing approximately USD 10 trillion in payments on a daily basis, operating in more than 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

Chase Paymentech Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and assists with payment processing for businesses of all sizes, having operated in Canada for more than 20 years, with 200 employees across the region.