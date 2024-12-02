SciQuest, Transcepta team up to automate invoice capture

Under the terms of the partnership, Transcepta is set to automate the invoice capture processes for customers using SciQuest’s Accounts Payable (AP) Director solution.

Using Transcepta’s mapping technology, SciQuest customers, including those with international invoicing needs, can automate the entire e-invoicing process instead of relying on manually scanning paper-based invoices.

Transcepta’s e-invoicing solution will provide SciQuest customers with AP automation, allowing users to accept only validated e-invoices into the AP Director solution. Transcepta accepts e-invoices via email, web, EDI, or virtual printer (in PDF, CSV, TXT, or XML formats), then runs electronic validation and converts the e-invoices to whatever format the user prefers. The partnership provides SciQuest customers with an electronic complement to SciQuest’s Digital Mailroom solution, which helps customers capture and convert paper invoices into electronic formats.

In recent news, Transcepta has achieved Oracle validated integration of its Transcepta e-invoicing and supplier onboarding service, version 4.1 with Oracle E-Business Suite 12.2 (Oracle Supplier Network, Oracle iSupplier Portal).