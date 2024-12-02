SciQuest rolls out new global partner program

Designed to recognize spend management and e-procurement expertise, the program offers qualified partners the opportunity to receive implementation certification, as well as resell, integrate, extend, develop and provide services around SciQuest technology. Customers will benefit with access to certified expertise that will ultimately speed time to value and extend the value of the SciQuest Source-to-Settle technology.

SciQuest PartnerSelect enables partners to deliver customers value beyond savings through shared innovation and source-to-settle solutions. The four partner models offered within SciQuest’s (services partners, reseller partners, teaming partners and technology partners) PartnerSelect program are designed to match the needs and go-to-market approaches of their partners.

More than that, SciQuest has announced that The Hackett Group has been named one of their initial PartnerSelect Partners.

SciQuest is a public provider of spend management solutions delivering value beyond savings. The company serves a wide range of industries and organizations including many of the Global Fortune.

The Hackett Group services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management, and global business services.