Scienaptic joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program





Participation in the program will provide Scienaptic with access to Symitar’s technical resources to enable its AI-powered credit decisioning platform to integrate with Episys. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar’s customers can deploy third-party products.

Scienaptic platform integrates via SymXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Symitar’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.