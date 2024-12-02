Schweitzer goes digital with Ariba

Schweitzer is leveraging the global business-to-business (B2B) trading platform to connect and transact with its customers electronically. Schweitzer began by launching an ecommerce site on the Ariba Network. The company created a punch-out catalog through which its customers could manage the flow of knowledge and content within their organizations. Then the company implemented a standard, automated process to manage everything from orders through invoice.

Today, more than half of Schweitzer’s sales are driven by e-procurement. And through Ariba Discovery, a service delivered on the Ariba Network that automatically matches buyer requirements with seller functionalities, Schweitzer expects to increase these numbers even further.

Ariba is an SAP Company and a US collaborative business commerce and e-invoicing services provider. It operates the Ariba Network, which provides cloud-based applications, a community of partners through which companies can discover, qualify, connect and collaborate with trading partners as well as other services that are only available to members of the community, such as analytics, financing and ratings.

In March 2015, Alphamatic Systems, a Malaysian IT provider, unveiled that it’s using SAP SE’s Ariba Network to leverages business network and cloud-based applications to automate orders and invoicing.

For more information about Ariba, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.