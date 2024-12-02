Apart from the simulator, in which the Schufa also only takes seven of these parameters into account for the sake of simplicity, the Schufa also shows users their degree of creditworthiness as a point value, or score. The bank score is not to be equated with the overarching base score, which is the statistical probability of a payment default across all application areas.

Users can use the simulator to see how different information affects their creditworthiness, for example, many instalment loans or credit cards running at the same time led to devaluation (higher risk of default), while an ongoing real estate loan or a current account that had been set up for a long time improved the score. According to Schufa, more than 1800 combinations are possible, through which consumers learn more about the importance of the factors. This includes, for example, that non-payments that occurred in a court of law automatically lead to insufficient creditworthiness.