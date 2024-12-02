Greenomy is an ESG market infrastructure that provides solutions to assist businesses, credit institutions, and asset managers in meeting the new EU regulations for sustainable finance. The novel solution creates a sustainability data and analytics ecosystem that connects key stakeholders and facilitates the redirection of funds to sustainable initiatives in accordance with the EU Green Deal.

The Schutzgemeinschaft für allgemeine Kreditsicherung, or SCHUFA, is a private credit bureau that helps customers with fraud prevention and compliance solutions while reducing the risks of nonpayment.





EU’s requirements for sustainability

Within the framework of the EU Taxonomy Regulation, the EU has required companies, credit institutions, and other financial service providers to make the sustainability of their economic activities measurable. The goal is to increase transparency and encourage the financing of environmentally and climate-friendly economic activity. The associated reporting requirements can take a significant amount of time and money, which the SCHUFA solution aims to reduce.









