SCF innovation awarded by trade blockchain hackathon

Teams competing in the hackathon are tasked to build blockchain applications that optimize financial services and supply chain operations and to find solutions to problems in payments, supply chain management and data security.

The hackathon is being held at T-REX, a facility in St. Louis that incubates technology startups and provides resources to entrepreneurs.

RGAx, subsidiary of global reinsurance leader Reinsurance Group of America, has joined the event as title sponsor of the Distributed: Trade hackathon.

Of the hackathon’s USD 25,000 in prize money, USD 20,000 will be awarded as a Grand Prize to the team that creates the best application related to the exploding opportunities for blockchain solutions in trade and finance. Additionally, Thomson Reuters is sponsoring a USD 2,500 prize, and USD 2,500 in prize money will be awarded to runners-up.

The panel of judges for the competition includes representatives of major players in the venture capital community actively looking to invest in new projects, as well as corporate executives and technology innovators. Represented on the panel are Blockchain Capital, Dynamo, Tally Capital and DFJ Dragon, along with technology executive Tom Niermann and Bloq co-founder Jeff Garzik.