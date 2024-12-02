SCF Community names top six SCF vendors in Open RFI project

Because of the cost and complexity of on-boarding, smaller suppliers are being unable to benefit of what SCF can offer; therefore, Open RFI, launched on behalf of a group of Dutch corporations, has invited over 30 vendors to show how they would apply SCF solutions to these smaller suppliers (those with volumes of EUR 200.000 and below).

All the participants were ranked in each of the following categories:

• Qualifications & strategy

• Solution scope

• Platform technology

• Implementation and on-boarding

• Transaction volumes

• Accounting and legal

• Incumbent SCF provider

The full list of SCF vendors that completed the RFI is: ABN Amro, Asyx, C2FO, CRX Markets, Flinqer, GT Nexus, ING, Kyriba, OpusCapita, Orbian, Oxygen Finance, Prime Revenue, ProQuidity, Rabobank, Remitia, Riskco, Santander, Taulia, Terbit, TradeShift, Trefi Finance, Tungsten and Urica.

The Supply Chain Finance Community is a not-for-profit organisation registered in the Netherlands and supported by European governments.