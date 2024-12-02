SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. Kinectify, a US-based company, has developed AML and KYC software to centralise risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify’s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specialises in sports betting, eGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialisation, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.