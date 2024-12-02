SCB selects BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam

Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform for switching and Card Management system, SCB will be able to provide hyper-personalised services for customers and elevate the experience of digital banking across the nation.

In order to expand the market share and provide customers with the advance payment method, SCB would like to diversify their product for retail services, in which card services are focused on the requirements of optimising business processes, saving time, accuracy, safety, and security.

The bank has selected the SmartVista ATM switching and card management system to configure products to suit the bank’s specific requirement - without the need for coding or additional investment.

BPC SmartVista will improve SCB’s payment method including the card transaction at ATM, POS, and ecommerce as well as shorten the time and process to issue cards and at the same time integrate many features on Internet Banking and Mobile Banking channels to allow customers to proactively fulfill their card service needs.

In addition to creating highly tailored services, SCB will also deploy self-service Virtual Teller Machines to help onboard and issue cards for customers and easy-to-do transactions. The bank will further extend its POS acquiring business in partnership with Visa and Mastercard using SmartVista solution.