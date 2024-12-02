Scalable Capital plans expansion in Europe

In June 2021, the company collected EUR 150 million in financing. According to a Scalable Capital representative, Spain, Italy and France are the most populous countries in Europe after Germany and accordingly offer the most potential customers. The 3 markets should be connected by January 2022 at the latest. In the coming year, the company also wants to expand the company to Austria and the Netherlands.

The fintech is mainly active in asset management and as a technology supplier for other financial service providers and started its broker in 2020. Scalables Broker offers the option of choosing between a free custody account with individually settled trades and a flat rate that includes an unlimited number of trades and savings plans with no fees.