Scalable Capital expands savings plan offering

Customers can now buy stocks, ETFs and crypto currencies from a savings rate of EUR 1 and without order fees. Investors have the option of choosing between four execution dates and the frequency with which they are executed. There is also the option of setting an automatically increasing savings rate.

Users may also decide whether their savings plans should be debited from their credit balance or by direct debit from their checking account. In addition to stocks and cryptocurrencies, many additional ETFs are available. The new functions and products will be activated in the course of September 2021.