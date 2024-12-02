Scalable Capital acquires fintech JustETF

JustETF is a portal specifically dedicated to exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) and investments. The portal offers ETF and portfolio comparisons and displays articles, videos, online seminars and podcasts on these topics. Meanwhile, Scalable Capital offers digital asset management with a trading flat rate as well as daily and fixed deposit offers.

Investors can trade ETFs on the Scalable Capital platform and integrate them into their portfolio. The fintech aims to expand its offering with the acquisition of JustETF. justETF has an online presence in Germany, Italy and additional European markets. The platform supports Scalable Capital’s aim to expand and grow as a digital investment platform in Europe.