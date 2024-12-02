SC Ventures launches Libeara





FundBridge, a Capital Market Services Licence holder, regulated to conduct fund management activities by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and subject to regulatory and other approvals being obtained, will leverage Libeara’s tokenisation platform to develop one of the first tokenised Singapore-Dollar Government Bond Fund for accredited investors. Vistra will serve as the fund administrator, while Libeara will be a technology platform service provider for FundBridge.











Libeara’s capabilities and objective

With its tokenisation platform, Libeara intends to offer FundBridge’s accredited investors a simplified onboarding experience, subscription, and redemption of units in a tokenised Singapore Dollar Government Fund. As the government bond fund is traditional, FundBridge will procure investors and manage the fund. Being incubated by SC Ventures, Libeara developed an institutional-grade platform with deep knowledge of tokenisation technology and the team’s experience in financial regulation and structures.



Libeara’s platform enables customers to safely issue security tokens for their investors, as it leverages Decentralised Ledger Technology to provide a tech stack for security token offerings. With its platform, Libeara intends to improve investing for digital asset natives and traditional investors, allowing them to invest in previously inaccessible assets. The company was created after proof-of-concept projects in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Ghana, where it researched the need to blend technology with existing securities regulations to offer the optimal structure for token holders.



According to FundBridge’s officials, the partnership with Libeara intends to ensure that the company can provide additional investment opportunities enabled by decreased operating costs, increased transparency, and higher operational efficiency. Libeara’s tokenisation platform aims to democratise investments through three curated business use cases, including a tokenisation service for regulated fund partners, token-native government bonds, and a general-purpose security token platform. Moreover, the platform enables customer ownership of investment assets through records embedded into a public blockchain ledger, providing users with immutable, verifiable claims, as well as visibility into all holdings and transactions.



Libeara also leverages the knowledge of partners to provide improved capabilities. Some of them include Fireblocks, Fazz via StraitsX, Chainanalysis, Chekk, and LetsBloom. Representatives from SC Ventures stated that the group currently builds an ecosystem of ventures and partners in the digital asset space. Considering that SC Ventures has institutional-grade custody and exchange of digital assets with Zodia Custody and Zodia Markets, the launch of Libeara was the next step in its commitment to better serve its customers.





SC Ventures’ recent partnerships and developments