



Red Hat is a provider of enterprise open-source solutions globally, offering technologies such as Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes. It delivers solutions that empower enterprises to operate across various platforms and environments, ranging from core data centres to the network edge.

Combining SBS’s expertise in financial services with Red Hat OpenShift, this collaboration aims to provide financial institutions with the modern architectures necessary for faster deployment and scaling of cloud-based software applications within their current infrastructures.

90% of banks are adopting a hybrid strategy

As banks and financial institutions move towards digitisation, a significant majority (90%) are adopting a hybrid strategy for migrating to cloud-based architectures. This approach allows them to use both existing on-premises systems and new public cloud solutions within a unified environment, rather than completely overhauling their entire infrastructure at once. Maintaining these on-premises systems is important in the financial services sector, where internal systems must comply with stringent regulations regarding data privacy and security.

SBS will harness the cloud-native framework offered by Red Hat OpenShift to upgrade its solutions. This hybrid cloud strategy empowers banks and financial institutions to achieve increased flexibility, scalability, and agility with Red Hat OpenShift infrastructure, all while ensuring their existing internal systems and data remain uninterrupted.

Leveraging Red Hat OpenShift will increase SBS's efforts to provide financial software solutions customised to the local regulations and needs of over 80 markets it operates. Furthermore, the company’s international footprint will allow it to offer localised technical support for Red Hat OpenShift, catering to the specific cultural and linguistic requirements of its clients.